Mary Ann Bolash Mack, age 83, of Erie, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born in Erie on April 22, 1937, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Kijowski Bolash.
Mary Ann was an antique dealer during her working years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert LeRoy "Bob" Mack; one grandson, Christopher Neal Hammill; two sisters, Rosalee Black and Shirley Biancosino; and one brother, Ronald Bolash.
She is survived by one daughter, Toni Hammill (Neal); one son, Bob Mack (Lucia); three granddaughters, Carla Ann Hammill (Jason Pollitt), and Sonya and Maria Mack; two stepgrandchildren, Elaina and David; three great-grandchildren, Linnea Q. Pollitt, Evelyn S. Pollitt, and Max Power Hammill; two siblings Peggy Austin and Joseph Bolash; and many nieces and nephews.
No calling hours will be observed and a private interment will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.