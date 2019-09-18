|
Mary Ann Busan, 85, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, William J. Busan.
She is survived by her children: Ron, Jeannine, and Michelle; grandchildren: Shannon, Karena, Mary Ann, Steven, and Veronica; and great-grandchildren: Julianna, Lindsay, Ashlynn, Kameryn, Ruby, and Jett.
After receiving her nursing certification in 1955, Mary Ann worked for over 30 years at St. Vincent's Hospital, caring for babies born prematurely. She was kind, quick with a smile, and loved singing in the church choir.
Friends may call at the G.R. Bailey Funeral Home in Erie, on Thursday from 5-8 p.m., and may attend the funeral service there Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 18, 2019