Mary Ann Desser, 91, of Erie, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born on September 24, 1927 in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Frank and Ida (Donikowski) Desser.
Mary Ann worked as a customer service advisor for G.T.E. and was a member of St. Jude Church.
She is survived by her sisters, Bonnie Csernik (Chuck) of Brandon, Florida and Audrey Jansen (Jim) of Fishers, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Cheryl Hemsoth (Jim), Darlene Konopasek (Ken), Frank Csernik (Lisa) and Rennae Csernik-King (Mark Dawson); eleven great-nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. Jude Church, 2801 West 6th Street on Monday, June 10th at 9:30 a.m. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Church, 2801 West 6th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 9, 2019