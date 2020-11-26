1/1
Mary Ann Gloekler
1958 - 2020
Mary Ann Gloekler, age 62, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor.

She was born in Erie, Pa. on June 24, 1958, daughter of the late Martin and Audrey Marklow Gloekler.

Mary Ann received her diploma from Tech Memorial High School in Erie. She worked for many years at the Barber Center Workshop in Girard. She attended New Life community Church in Fairview, Pa.

Mary Ann participated in Special Olympics. She enjoyed going to dances, summer camp, bowling, bocce and basketball. Mary Ann also enjoyed riding the horses at Trec. She always had a smile for everyone and always called them friend. Most important to her was spending time with her family especially holiday dinners at her brother Martin's home and summer visits to her sister's home in Connecticut.

Survivors include two brothers: Paul (Patti) Gloekler of Ormond Beach, Fla., Martin (Patty) Gloekler of Girard, Pa., one sister, Barbara (Joe) Sears of Oxford, Conn., a special friend Jerry Johnson; along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family is most appreciative to her caregiver, Dawn Osborn for her love and dedicated care she gave to Mary Ann who lived in her home for many years through the Gertrude Barber Family Living Program.

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, Inc., West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street, on Friday November 27, from 2 p.m. until the time of service there at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed and can be watched at https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc.

Private Burial in Gate of Heaven.

The family would also like to thank the staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor for the excellent care given during her stay.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gertrude Barber Center, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507-1863, Orphan Angels, 5439 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505 or the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16510.

Send condolences at www.Burton funeralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
NOV
27
Service
06:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
