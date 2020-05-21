|
Mary Ann Hallman, age 64, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Erie, on October 5, 1955, a daughter of the late Anthony and Regina Bagniszewski Gutowski.
Mary Ann graduated from St. Stanislaus Elementary School and East High School. She attended nursing school and started her career as a nurse's aide. She later became the unit secretary at St. Vincent Hospital 9 North. She worked for St. Vincent's for over 26 years.
She was an avid reader and a bargain shopper. Although she had no formal training, she could cut and style hair like a professional. She often watched Judge Judy. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Most of all, she was a great mom, a role model as a strong and determined woman to raise her children on her own.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother John Gutowski; a nephew Stevie Gutowksi; and a brother-in-law William Clay.
She is survived by her children Tina Hallman and Kevin Hallman; her grandchildren: Tyler Hallman, Ayriel Hallman, Lyric Rutkowski and London Rutkowski; her sisters: Jeannie (Bryan) Faulkner and Elaine Clay; her sister-in-law Cindy Gutowski; and her nieces: Brianne Faulkner, Alexandria Faulkner and Deanna Gutowski (Ibrahim) Kachar; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private at St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will follow at Whispering Pines Cremation Garden, 2532 Norcross Rd.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16510, or to Hillman Cancer Center at https://hillmanresearch.upmc.edu/giving/. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 21, 2020