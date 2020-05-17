|
|
Mary Ann (Alberstadt) Joint-Zameic, 84, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
She was born in Erie on March 10, 1936, the oldest of five children to the late Joseph and Irene (Crowley) Alberstadt.
Mary Ann was a graduate of Academy High School class of 1953. She worked at Carl Schultz Company for many years. Once she got married and started her family, she decided to be a stay at home mom to raise her four children. Mary Ann was a Girl Scout Leader, member of PTC at Holy Rosary, and volunteered at the Erie Playhouse. She retired from GAF as a billing clerk. Mary Ann was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and loved her Irish heritage. She once took a trip of a lifetime with her family to Ireland. One word to describe her was "sweet". Above all, Mary Ann loved spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Loretta (Alberstadt) Schellang, brother, Joseph Alberstadt, nephew, Donald Alberstadt, and her husband, Raymond Zameic.
She is survived by her children and stepchildren, Kathy (Joint) Milhisler (Jim), Ken Joint (Lori), Tom Joint of Louisville, Ky., Chris Joint, of Louisville, Ky., Renee (Zameic) Rozman (Paul), Jeanine (Zameic) Prest (Lewis), and Jennifer Zameic, grandchildren, Dan Milhisler, Amanda (Milhisler) Gdanetz (Nick), Kara (Milhisler) Rodriguez (Daniel), Steve Joint (Lindsay), Jason Joint (Lora), Francesca Joint, Mackenzie Maus, Thomas Rozman, Grace Prest, Lewis Prest (Allison), and Claire Prest, and great-grandchildren, Savannah Milhisler, Mitchell Gdanetz, Daniel Rodriguez, Jr., James Rodriguez, Avery Joint, Dustin Roth, Colton Joint, Katie Joint and Noah Prest. She is further survived by her sisters, Kathryn (Alberstadt) Twomey and Shirley (Alberstadt) Zimmerman (Jim), sister-in-law, Carol Alberstadt, and brother-in-law, Jerry Schellang (Diane). Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, a Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Advancement Committee.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020