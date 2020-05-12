|
|
Mary Ann (Nonny) Lucarotti passed peacefully on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 at Ball Pavilion.
She was born in Montenero Val Cocchiara, Italy on January 22, 1921, the daughter of Clement Orlando and Flora Gigliotti Orlando, who also passed on Mother's Day in 1989. She traveled to this country with her mother to join her father in July 1922.
Mary was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. Prior to marriage, she was employed at the Boston Store and then General Electric, and when her children were older, she enjoyed working for many years at Herbert Gold Antiques.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John (Nonno); her sisters, Anna Orlando and Margaret Cox, and her brother, Joseph Orlando.
Mary is survived by her loving children, Richard (Cindy) Lucarotti and Patricia (John) Puzar, and her beloved grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Connelly, Jess (Carrie) Eibl, Erin (Todd) Tarnutzer and Andrew (Chelsey) Lucarotti. She is further survived by her precious great-grandchildren, Bella and Luke Eibl, Teagan and Tanner Tarnutzer and Link and Indie Lucarotti. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family sends their heartfelt thanks to the compassionate staff of Ball Pavilion who took such wonderful care of our mother and whose compassion extended to her family as well.
Funeral services will be private with burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Brevillier Village Employee's Christmas Fund.
Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2020