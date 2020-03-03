|
Mary Ann (Johnson) Mays, 88, of Lake City, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center.
She was born in Erie on October 23, 1931, daughter to the late Howard and Emma (Coates) Johnson.
Mary Ann graduated from the Rice Avenue Union High School in 1949. She was employed at Elk Valley Elementary in the cafeteria for over 40 years, as well as at Lake City Voting booths during elections for many years.
She was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church in Lake City where she was President of the Women's Auxiliary Group for several years. Mary Ann spent most of her life dedicating herself to her church and community, and was always working and assisting at the Lake City Fireman's Picnic.
Mary Ann enjoyed playing cards with family, cheering on the Pittsburgh Pirates, and loved to take her chances at scratch-off lottery tickets.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Mays, Sr., whom she married July 21, 1956 at Grace Episcopal Church in Lake City, as well as her son, Harry R. Mays, Jr., and brother, Richard Johnson.
Mary Ann is survived by her son, Jeffrey Mays (Jamie); her grandchildren, Jennifer, Katelyn (Angelo), Connor, and Dylan; her cousin and lifelong friend, Joan Bennett; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard and are invited to attend services there on Friday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Bob Burke officiating. Burial will follow at Girard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 10121 Hall Ave, Lake City, PA 16423.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 3, 2020