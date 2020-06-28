Mary Ann McDonald
1938 - 2020
Mary Ann McDonald, 81, of Jensen Beach, Florida, passed away on Palm Sunday morning, April 5, 2020, at Solaris Healthcare in Stuart, Fla., after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and dementia. She was born on July 1, 1938, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Hugh and Dorothy Jennings.

She married William L. "Bill" McDonald on June 1, 1963 and he survives. Also surviving are her son, Bill (Mara) McDonald of Charlotte, N.C., daughter, Cindy (Jason) O'Byrne of Shrewsbury, Pa., four grandchildren, Brandon and Shannon McDonald, and Kaitlyn and Liam O'Byrne, two sisters, Kathy Anderson of Lake Worth, Fla., and Carole Chriest of Edinboro, Pa., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as many friends.

Her father, mother, and one sister, Patricia Jennings, preceded her in death.

Mary Ann was a longtime resident of Edinboro, Pa., where she lived since leaving her childhood home in Pittsburgh at the age of 10. She graduated from Edinboro High School in 1956 and was the Assistant Office Manager at Prudential Insurance Company in Erie, Pa.

After her marriage, she became a full time homemaker and mother to her two children. In 1980 she resumed her professional life as a Teller at PNC Bank where she worked until her retirement in 2003.

She loved to walk and swim at Presque Isle as well as at her Condo on Hutchinson Island, Fla.; she also enjoyed reading, traveling, and especially going on cruises.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint George Church, 5145 Peach St., with Rev. James Power Celebrant, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10 am. Graveside services will take place immediately after the service at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery on Lake Pleasant Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org" target="_blank">(act.alz.org), the American Parkinson Disease Association apdaparkinson.org" target="_blank">(apdaparkinson.org), or the Carmelite Monastery (510 E. Gore Road, Erie, PA 16509).

Local arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
