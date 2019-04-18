|
Mary Ann Mehalko, 78, died on April 15, 2019, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her dedicated, loving daughters. She was born on December 24, 1940, the first daughter and fifth child of the late Edward Paul and Anna Marie (Fobes) Mahoney.
She graduated from Conneaut Valley High School in 1958 and Edinboro University in 1961 with a degree in Art Education. She later earned her Master's Degree and 30 additional credits in Reading Education from Edinboro. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Iota Sorority and an honor sorority.
She was formerly married to Vincent Mehalko for 25 years. She was the mother of three children, Anna Marie (John Gaspich), the late Edward and Micheline (Michael Epperson), and grandmother of Sam and Max, all of whom she loved dearly. She had a long, devoted relationship with her best friend, William Cozadd.
Mary Ann taught for 35 years. She loved children and encouraged all to advance through education in the same manner as her own mother. She was an avid reader who always had a book in her hand. Her favorite book was "Where the Red Fern Grows," which she read to her class every year. She enjoyed artistic ventures such as painting, photography, interior decorating and travel. Her favorite city was Florence, Italy.
She is survived by her two daughters, 14 siblings James (Mary Anne), Theresa (Glenn Bedford), Michael (Suzie), Jane Lehman, Lucy (Frank Miceli), Catherine Braden, Martin (Sheila), Dennis (Blanca), Timothy, Joseph, Beatrice, Dorothy (Stanley Klees), Matthew (Peggy) and Mark (Connie), 40 nieces and nephews, and several lifelong friends.
In addition to her parents and son, Mary Ann was preceded in death by brothers George, Edward, John and Robert, brothers-in-law George Lehman and Peter Braden, nephews Kevin and Joseph, and niece Annie.
Friends and family are welcome to visit McCauley Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. There will be a funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 502 Washington St., Conneautville, PA 16406.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: , .
All arrangements are under the care of McCauley Funeral Home, 1405 Main Street, Conneautville, PA 16406.
