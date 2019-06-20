Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
2401 West 38th St.
View Map
Mary Ann Minno Abramczyk Obituary
Mary Ann "Minno" Abramczyk, age 79, formerly of Erie passed away Monday, June 17, 2018 in Hamburg, New York after suffering from a stroke. Born July 16, 1939 in Erie she was a daughter of the late Frank S. and Blanche (Galgan) Abramczyk.

Mary Ann was a secretary in the Erie School District for many years before her retirement. She loved spending time with many children and pets in her life. Her zest for life and laugh could be recognized anywhere. She loved Polka music and was a devout Catholic.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Edward, and Chester Abramczyk and two sisters, Florence Pozzutti and Wanda

DeDionisio.

Survivors include a sister, Fran Winiecki, of Erie and a brother, Al (Marge) Abramczyk, of Camp Hill, Pa.. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to the Mercy Center for Women.

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. is handling arrangements. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 20, 2019
