Mary Ann Olson, age 68, died unexpectedly at her home in Waterford on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. to James Earl Bair and Patricia Mae Ressler Bair.
She was well-liked by all who knew her and very loved by her family including her husband Donald C. Olson, son Todd Salusky, brother Irven Bair, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Timothy Salusky, brother Theodore Bair, and sister Patricia Gradischek.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
