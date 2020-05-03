Home

Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Calvary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cilladi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Pistory Cilladi


1926 - 2020
Mary Ann Pistory Cilladi Obituary
Mary Ann Pistory Cilladi, age 94, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born in Erie, on February 16, 1926, daughter of the late Salvatore and Mamie Coppola Pistory.

Mary was a 1944 graduate of Academy High School and was a bookkeeper for Gartner Harf, retiring in 1989. She was previously a member of St. Paul's RC Church and their Rosary Alter Society and the Italian American Women Society. Most recently, Mary was a member of St. Joseph Bread of Life RC Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 11 of her 12 siblings.

Mary is survived by three sons, Lou Cilladi Jr. (Gail), Joseph Cilladi (Jane), and Michael Cilladi (Mary Beth); one daughter, Patricia Christoph (Henry Corder); one sister, Evelynn Kitts (Richard); nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 West Ridge Road, Girard, PA 16417. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020
