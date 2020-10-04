1/1
Mary Ann Rogers Hedderick
1936 - 2020
Mary Ann Rogers Hedderick, beloved wife, mother, and "Busia," passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her home. She was 84 years old. She was born in Erie, on September 3, 1936, to the late Joseph and Harriet Rogers.

Mary Ann graduated from St. Benedict Academy. She married David M. Hedderick on June 16, 1976, they enjoyed a wonderful 44 year marriage in which they both adored one another.

Mary Ann has two sons Joseph Burney of Erie and Timothy Burney (April), also of Erie, and two grandchildren Kailye Burney and Stephanie Burney, and two great-grandchildren Austin Lewkowicz and Nicholas Spadaccio.

She was truly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Private services will be held at a later date.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., is handling arrangements.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
