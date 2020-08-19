Mary Ann Strange, 80, passed away at Lecom Nursing and Rehabilitation, on Monday, August 17, 2020. Mary Ann was born in Erie, on November 8, 1939, the daughter of the late William Howard Vogel and Anna E. Klep Vogel.
She graduated with the class of 1957, from East High School in Erie. On December 22, 1964, she married Lenville L. Strange, and he preceded her death on April 29, 2012. For over 45 years she was a caregiver of the elderly. She and her husband, Lenny, owned and operated the New Richmond Auction Barn for over 16 years. Mary Ann enjoyed attending flea markets and yard sales.
In addition to her husband, Lenny, she was preceded in death by son, William K. Kruszewski; son, Michael Kruszewski; and sister, Kathryn Dilimone.
Survivors include, daughter, Wanda Ross and her husband, Bill of Ocala, Fla. son, James Strange of Erie; daughter, Maggie Hinkle of The Villages, Fla.; daughter, Margaret Chatt and her husband, Skip of Erie; son, Tommy Strange of Erie; son, Alex Kruszewski and his wife, Carol of Cambridge Springs; son, Lenny Strange and his wife, Dot of Cambridge Springs; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her brother, William H. Vogel, Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Harborcreek.
A private service for the family will be held at LeBoeuf Cemetery. Arrangements are by Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatres.com
