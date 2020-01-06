|
Mary Ann (Benecki) Toohey passed away on January 4, 2020 at age 81, surrounded by her family in prayer. She was born on February 14, 1938 a daughter of the late John and Jennie (Gutowski) Benecki.
Her life was spent, first and foremost, dedicated to her family who brought her such great joy, but also to the many church and community organizations she was involved with through her lifetime. She graduated from St. Benedict Academy, Class of 1955.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear brother, John E. Benecki; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bernard and Marian (Morris) Toohey; and four sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Schleicher, Kathleen Leary, Sheila Siford, and Barbara Schwab; three nephews, John Schleicher, Thomas Larson, and Jacob Schwab; and one niece, Carlene Bolla.
Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, James Francis Toohey; her six children, Susan Vandeveld (Darrel) of Erie, Paula Smith (Todd) of Downers Grove, Ill., Mary Barrett (Tim), Diane Gallagher (Jim), James Bernard Toohey (Christine), and Rev. Richard J. Toohey, Pastor of Our Lady of Peace Church, all of Erie; 20 grandchildren, Jim (Brandi), Katie, Tory and Jay Vandeveld, Zack and Josh Smith, Sara and Raymond Barrett, Joe, Gabe, Mike, Maggie, Mary Clare, Lily and Elly Gallagher, and Declan, Kate, Ryanne, Nate, and Merryn Toohey; as well as four great-grandchildren, Calum, Clark, Campbell and Temperance Vandeveld; her sister, Patricia Straub; sister-in-law, Rosarie Benecki; brother-in-law, Jacob Schwab (Robin); and many beloved nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. Further visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at St. George Church, 5145 Peach St. at 11 a.m. celebrated by her son, Rev. Richard J. Toohey. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may made to the Inner City Neighborhood Art House, 205 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16503, St. George School, 1612 Bryant St., Erie, PA 16509, Our Lady of Peace School, 2401 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16506 or Catholic Charities, 429 East Grandview Blvd., P.O. Box 10397, Erie, PA 16514-0397.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 6, 2020