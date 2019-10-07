|
|
Mary Ann (Mong) Urban Chapman, age 75, of North East, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 25,1944 the daughter of the late William L. Mong Sr. and Dorothy Irene (Greenwalt) Mong.
Mary attended North East High School and obtained her associates degree in accounting from Erie Business Center. Mary worked as an accountant and bookkeeper for Lemco, Ridg-U-Rak, and Superior Walls. She was a member of the North Harbor Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandson, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Urban; second husband, Robert Chapman; brothers, Ronald Mong, Paul Mong, and William Mong Jr.; and sisters, Vera Himelein and Margaret Murphy.
Mary is survived by her son, Matthew Urban (Stephanie) of North East; daughters, Michelle Lewis (Jeffrey) of North East and Melissa Urban of North East; brothers, Robert Mong (Luella) of North East and Donald Mong of North East; grandchildren, Mitchell, Emma and Taylor; and a great-grandson, Mason.
Friends and family are invited to a funeral service at the North Harbor Baptist Church, 8800 Buffalo Rd., Harborcreek, on Tuesday, October 8th at 11:00 a.m. Officiating the service will be Rev. Thomas Scriven. A private interment will be held at Grahamville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the William D. Elkin Funeral Home. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
