Mary Anne (Buoy) Balsiger-Grumblatt, of Edinboro, died on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at LECOM at Presque Isle. Born in Milwaukee, Wis., she was the daughter of the late Chester D. and Mabel W. Ford Buoy.
She was a graduate of Academy High School and furthered her education at both Gannon and Temple Universities. Mary Anne was a member of Abiding Hope Lutheran Church, and was employed by the First National Bank of Pennsylvania in an administrative capacity, served as Administrator of Rondale Nursing and Convalescent Center and Alpine Manor Health Center, and retired from Burton Funeral Homes. She was a member and Past Worthy Matron of Gridley Chapter #324 O.E.S., and Past Mother Advisor of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls. Everyone referred to her as "mom" and she will be fondly remembered by many as Gigi.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Rudolph C. Balsiger in 1981; and her second husband, Alfred G. Grumblatt in 1993; a daughter, Dianne Reyes; a brother, Lawrence F. Buoy; and a son-in-law, Donald Tufts.
Survivors include her children, Cheryl Tufts, of Edinboro, Mary Lee Dreisbach-Haynes of Charlotte, N.C., and Richard Balsiger of Erie; eight grandchildren, Don Tufts and wife Patricia, of Edinboro, Michelle Velez and husband Michael, of Erie, Vanessa Powell and husband Joe, of Edinboro, Victoria Bost, of Girard, Christine Balsiger and Lindsay Balsiger, both of Erie, Christopher Dreisbach and wife Wendy, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Mary Lou Younke, of Erie; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one niece; and two nephews.
Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home, 602 West 10th Street, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and are invited to attend services at Abiding Hope Lutheran Church, 2402 W. Grandview Blvd., on Thursday, October 17th at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Abiding Hope Lutheran Church, 2402 W. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506, or to the Kearsarge Food Pantry, c/o Abiding Hope Lutheran Church, or to the . Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 15, 2019