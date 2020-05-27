Home

1955 - 2020
Mary Anne Rivera Obituary
Mary Anne Rivera, age 65, of Evans City, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, while under the care of Paramount Senior Living in Seven Fields.

Born March 8, 1955, in Erie, she was the daughter of the late Zdzislaw "Bob" Dabrowski and Emma Diaz Dabrowski.

Mary Anne leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 47 years, Israel Rivera, whom she married on July 30, 1973; her children, Christen Rivera Ditmar and her husband, Edward, and Paul Rivera; her six grandchildren, Joshua and Grace Ditmar, Remy Rivera, and Carson, Emma and Alex McCulloch; her son-in-law, Robert McCulloch; her siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary Anne was preceded in death by her daughter, Corissa Anne "Cori" McCulloch; her brother, Anthony Dabrowski; her stepmother, Catherine Dabrowski; and her nephew, Pedro Negron.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Boylan Funeral Home, Inc., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Personal facial protection is required.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately by the family at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Zelienople.

Mary Anne will be laid to rest privately, in accordance with CDC guidelines, at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery in Erie, with arrangements entrusted to Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Mary Anne's honor to the , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at https://schmidtfuneralhomeerie.com, or www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 27, 2020
