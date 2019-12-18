|
|
Mary B. (Komorek) Cook, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.
She was born in Erie on September 8, 1928, the daughter of the late Frank and Julia Komorek.
Mary was a member of St. Casimir Church for many years. She loved cooking and baking. She was very traditional, everything was homemade, by hand, with no recipe to follow. Of course, she perfected the Polish dishes. She was talented in the kitchen, but her best quality was being a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the matriarch of the family. Mary loved watching after her grandchildren and she made sure to create a loving home for her whole family.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, John Cook, Sr., a son, John Cook, Jr., a son-in-law, Paul Madras, four brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Cook (Chris), daughters, Nancy Chiota (Tom), Barbara Madras and Mary Ellen Burkett (Ted), eighteen grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call on Thursday at the Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4396 Iroquois Avenue Erie, PA 16511 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Casimir Church. Burial is private. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 18, 2019