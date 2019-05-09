|
Mary B. Fiolek, age 71, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, following a brave battle with breast cancer. She was born in 1948, daughter of the late John and Violet Dewey Shauberger.
Mary graduated from St. Benedict's Academy and attended Mercyhurst College.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Brian Fiolek; her baby sister, Cindy Angel Carson; and Cindy's husband, Fast Carson.
Mary loved politics and enjoyed working on numerous campaigns, including working in Iowa for the Gephardt for President Campaign, and riding along with Rev. Jesse Jackson on his bus tour. While working with the U.S. Senate, she had the opportunity to attend the first Clinton swearing in and to visit Air Force One with President Clinton and the Prime Minister of England. Mary testified before Congress opposing the restrictions of the Hatch Act.
Besides her husband of 52 years, Jim, Mary is survived by her son, Jeffrey and his wife, Sheri; and her two grandchildren, Jackson and Harper Fiolek, who were the light of her life. Mary loved to frequently tease Harper who had less hair as a baby then Mary did during chemo. She is further survived by her three sisters, Sandy (Don) Caldwell, Patty (Charles) Kamholz, and Michelle Gates; one brother, John Shauberger; nieces and nephews, Angelica and Delvon Dunn, Ashley and Andre Henderson, and Johnathan Carson; five great-nieces, Nikia, Auhjinae, and Aniya Dunn, and Andreanna and Andraya Henderson; and two great-nephews, Delvon Dunn and Andre Henderson.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 6 p.m. Private interment will be held.
