Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother
Mary Bennett Simonian, age 89, of Fairview, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by family.
Mary was born in Erie, on January 4, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Dorsey and Emmaline Davey Bennett.
Mary was a 1949 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. She was the matriarch of the family run restaurant Chico's Travelers Inn in Fairview since 1985. The employees and customers at Chico's meant the world to her. Mary was the "hostess with the mostest" and was famous for her popcorn care packages and hugs. She was known to try her luck at the Casino now and again and again and again. Vegas and overnight trips to Salamanca were her happy places. She loved to garden, make people feel welcome, and drink her chocolate milk. Her beans and potato salad were the highlight at family gatherings. She was known as Mary, Mom, Grandma, Mary Evelyn, Mother Zo, Aunt Mary, and Miss Mary. She was a kind and gentle soul and will be missed by many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Simonian; a son, Charles "Chico" Simonian; and her brother Arthur "Bud" Bennett.
Mary is survived by three daughters, Susan Meelhuysen (Victor) of Gilbert, Ariz., Sherry Tyzinski (Timothy), and Sallie Newsham (Rob); and her son, Steven Simonian, who all live in Erie. Mary had six grandchildren that she dearly loved, Tyler, Jenna, Carter, and Collin Tyzinski, Sean Newsham (Allie) and Kaitlynn Savard (Nicolas). She leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Joyce Bennett, Cheryl and Audrey Simonian; and her brother-in-law, Ara Simonian. In addition, Mary had many nieces and nephews.
Mary's family would like to thank AseraCare Hospice of Erie for the amazing care they gave Mary in her final days.
The family would also like to thank her nephew and his wife, Drs. Thomas (Mike) and Lisa Simonian for all of their love, support, and guidance during this difficult time.
Friends may call at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services at West Ridge, 3801 West 26th St., on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. with Rev Charles Cammarata officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to the Neurofibromatosis Center/Washington University in St. Louis, c/o Zach Silvers, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105, or to the Salvation Army, 1944 Keystone Dr., Erie, PA 16509.
