Mary (Martin) Boyd, age 86, of Erie, transitioned from this life peacefully, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Twinbrook Medical Center.
She was born in Jasper, Miss., on October 2, 1933, a daughter of the late Hubert and Corine (McCullium) Martin.
She worked at UPMC Hamot as a housekeeper for many years, Twinbrook Medical Center in the same field and was a seamstress at Erie Cotton Products.
She was a devoted homemaker who loved caring for her family. She enjoyed cooking and was a very good cook, loved to go shopping and enjoyed going to yard sales every Saturday morning! She will be dearly missed by her family, church family and friends.
Mary was a member at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church for many years, where she was engaged in different ministries, Head Deaconess, Sunday School Teacher, Choir Director, who loved music and loved to sing, she loved helping wherever she found there was a need within the church or the community, and she loved to study and read her bible. She will be greatly missed. Mary was a great help to her pastor, always willing to be of assistance, because of her love for God and the ministry The Lord called her to a higher place of praise and elevated her to become a certified Minister, thus being know as Minister Mary Boyd.
Minister Boyd was a member of the Orpha Chapter # 21 Order of the Eastern Star, Prince Hall Affiliation Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from September 26, 1992 until the time of her passing on to glory. She served as Chaplain, a cook and helped with other ministries until her health began to fail.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Boyd in 2004 and her siblings: J.C. Martin, L.E. Martin, Martha Hull (her twin) and Rebecca DeLeLon.
Minister Boyd is survived by three sons: Larry D. Boyd (Shirley) of Erie, John Boyd (Valerie) of Memphis, Tenn. and Steven Boyd (Wendy) of Erie, one sister, Estella Johnson (Franklin) of Tacoma, Wash., five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, aunts, uncles and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Friends may call at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 1813 Schaal Ave., Erie, PA 16510, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Erie Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 6, 2019