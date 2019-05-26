|
Mary Bush Tate, 77, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born on March 16, 1942, in Macon, Miss., to the late Joe Bush and Rosie Bell Sanders Showers.
Mary was a member of Mt. Zion Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was an avid gardener and loved shopping, cooking, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Tate; her daughter, Kasandra Tate; her grandson, Anthony Tate; her sisters, Aldonia Tate, Susie Showers, and Lula Bush Sanders; and her brothers, Roy Hollis and Johnny Stewart.
She leaves to cherish her memory, seven children, Homer Tate, Margie A. Tate, Jessie Tate, Annie Tate all of Erie, PA, Jackie Cordell, Dayton, Ohio, Valerie Tate, New York, N.Y., and Gloria Tate, Fayetteville, N.C.; three brothers, Rev. Joe Bush, Elder Archie Bush, Johnny B. Showers all of Erie, Pa.; two sisters, Annie B. Gavin, Erie, Pa., and Addie Dooley, Columbus, Miss.; nineteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Mt. Zion Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 204 East 24th Street, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a service will immediately follow with Host Pastor, Glenn M. Allen, officiating and Pastor James Harris, of Blessed Hope Seventh-Day Christian Church, eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019