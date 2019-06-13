|
|
Mary C. Martin, age 55, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her residence, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in July 23, 1963, to the late Donald and Catrina (Musone) Raucci.
Mary is survived by her fiancé, Eugene Hartstein, sons, Jeffery Martin and Raymond Basham of Erie, daughters, Tiffany Martina and Julia Martin of Erie, and brothers Joseph Raucci (Nadine), Peter Raucci (Theresa), and Pasquale Raucci, also of Erie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Arnold and Cosmo Raucci.
Family and friends are invited to attend Mary's visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
