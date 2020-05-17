|
|
Mary C. (Kovac) Menosky, age 89, of Erie passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9th, 2020. She was born in Erie on February 1, 1931, a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Aldea) Kovac.
Mary was a graduate of East High School. She had a cheerful disposition despite the health challenges she faced and almost always had a smile on her face. Mary enjoyed the beauty of nature. She loved taking rides around the peninsula to look for turtles, buzzing the dock, and going to Lampe Marina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James R. Menosky and a sister Charlotte Baginski.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Paul J. Menosky, companion Betsy of Erie; James R. Menosky, wife Laurie of San Juan Capistrano, Calif., and their children Sara, Christy, Rachel, Sydney, Skyler and Stephen; Mary Catherine Menosky, husband Andrew Krivonak of Harborcreek and their children Stephen and Elizabeth Krivonak.
Services were private and handled by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street.
Memorial may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020