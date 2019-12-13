Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main St. East
Girard, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main St. East
Girard, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
101 Olin Avenue
Girard, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Prizzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. (Sagan) Prizzi


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. (Sagan) Prizzi Obituary
Mary C. (Sagan) Prizzi, 98, formerly of Girard, Pa., died peacefully, at Rolling Fields Elder Care Community, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

She was born in Titusville, Pa., on July 17, 1921, a daughter of the late John and Catherine (Chojnacki) Sagan.

Education was extremely important to her. She persevered and overcame many challenges to graduate from Colestock High School in 1939. A few years after graduation, Mary moved to New York ("Queens") where several siblings resided and worked at the time. She was a stay-at-home mom. During the 1960s, she worked for the U.S. Census Bureau, for a dentist as a dental hygienist, and eventually for the City of New York, retiring from Social Services in 1983. Following her retirement, she moved to Erie, Pa., and then to Girard, Pa. in 2004.

In her younger years, Mary's leisure activities included bowling in couple's leagues and women's leagues, cooking, and playing cards, especially Pinochle. After retirement she was able to do more travelling; she was always the "Navigator" holding the map and dictating directions. Her grandchildren were passengers for many fun adventures and cherished memories! In her last decades (80s and 90s), Mary was her happiest when visiting family and friends sharing stories from "way back when," looking through photographs, and simply enjoying each other's company. Her favorite solitary activities included reading, collecting and trying out new recipes, completing crossword puzzles, and sending birthday and anniversary cards to family.

Mary is survived by her loving family, her daughter, Margaret V. Mayer of Albion; granddaughters, Jennifer A. Edwards (Michael) and Michelle L. Gresh (Alan) of Girard, and Deborah R. Brock (John) of McKean; a grandson, Dean J. Mayer (Shelley) of Belmont, N.C.; brother, Frank Sagan of Spring Hill, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Julia, Reese, Jenna, Nathan, and Lucas; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew F. Prizzi; son, in infancy, Thomas Leslie Neumann; sisters, Stella Krawiec, Valli Wiltanger, and Helen Baranek; brothers, Joe, John, Al, Matthew Sagan; and son-in-law, Ronald D. Mayer.

Friends may call on Sunday, December 15th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard. A Prayer Service will be held there on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 101 Olin Avenue, Girard, with Rev. John Fischer officiating.

Burial will take place at St. Catharine's Cemetery in Titusville.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff at Rolling Fields Elder Care Community for their exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co., 37 Walnut St., Girard, PA 16417, or to the West County Paramedic Association, 6852 Meadville Rd., Girard, PA 16417.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -