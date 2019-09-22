Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Mary C. Szocki


1945 - 2019
Mary C. Szocki Obituary
Loving wife, mother and nana went to her eternal home. Mary C. (Keith) Szocki was born on October 3, 1945, daughter of the late William and Agnes (Smisko) Keith.

She was raised in Edinboro and was a graduate of General McLane High School. She married her soulmate and love, Richard Szocki on Nov. 16, 1963. She lived in Millcreek Township and was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish and was a member of the church's Rosary Altar Society.

Mary was an avid gardener and enjoyed caring and sharing her plans with friends and relatives. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, Hawaii, Las Vegas and taking cruises with friends and relatives. She had a collection of dolls and bears from her trips over the years of travel and a collection of angels as gifts from loved ones. Sewing special curtains and making crafts for family members were her hobbies as well as making ribbons for our members of the Armed Services. She also was a big NASCAR fan and a member of the committee for her General McKean Class Reunions and a member of the Siebenbuerger Club Ladies Auxiliary.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lucy Burdick and brother, Ron Keith.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Szocki; a daughter, Jacqueline Zaklukiewicz (Steve) of Bethlehem, Pa. and a son Joseph Szocki of Millcreek Township; two granddaughters, Caitlyn and Courtney Smisko; a grandson, Tyler Zaklukiewicz; brother, Bill Keith (Barb); sisters, Sue Spadaccio and Florence Troutner and Joan Callahan; brother-in-law, Don Szocki (Joanne); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Mark C. Hoffman, Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Peace Church officiating.

Private inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th, Erie, PA 16506 or the Erie Zoological Society, P.O. Box 3268, Erie, PA 16508. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019
