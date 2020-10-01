Mary C. Urbaniak Marschak, 94, of Erie, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on August 14, 1926, a daughter of the late Leonard and Helena Lorencki Urbaniak.
Mary graduated from East High School and worked at the Bank of Erie and G.E. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joseph A. Marschak; four brothers, Bernard, Chester, Edward, and Theodore Urbaniak; two sisters, Eileen Szustak and Stephanie Piotrowicz; and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Survivors include three daughters, Michelle Petri and her husband, Dan, of Erie, Claire Marschak of Rhode Island, and JoAnne Massello and her husband, J. Tracy, of Erie; two grandchildren, Max (Sara) and Wyatt Fisher of Rhode Island; her dearest sister, Joan Urbaniak of Erie; a friend of the family, Robert Fisher, of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of services there at 6 p.m. Burial will be private in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. All Erie County Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice, 1700 Peach St. Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501, or to a charity of one's choice
.