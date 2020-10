Mary C. Urbaniak Marschak, 94, of Erie, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on August 14, 1926, a daughter of the late Leonard and Helena Lorencki Urbaniak.Mary graduated from East High School and worked at the Bank of Erie and G.E. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joseph A. Marschak; four brothers, Bernard, Chester, Edward, and Theodore Urbaniak; two sisters, Eileen Szustak and Stephanie Piotrowicz; and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.Survivors include three daughters, Michelle Petri and her husband, Dan, of Erie, Claire Marschak of Rhode Island, and JoAnne Massello and her husband, J. Tracy, of Erie; two grandchildren, Max (Sara) and Wyatt Fisher of Rhode Island; her dearest sister, Joan Urbaniak of Erie; a friend of the family, Robert Fisher, of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of services there at 6 p.m. Burial will be private in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. All Erie County Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice, 1700 Peach St. Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501, or to a charity of one's choice Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits