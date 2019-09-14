|
Mary Catherine Danyluk, age 83, a resident of the Regency of Erie, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Manchester Commons, following a brief, two-week illness. She was born in Pittsburgh, on December 2, 1935, a daughter of the late Henry and Catherine (Donnelly) Meinert.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Richard Danyluk.
Mary was a longtime member of First Alliance Church, a former member of the Presque Isle Women's Club and knitted many hats for the "Mad Hatters" program. Family was very important to Mary. She loved to reminisce about growing up on her family's farm in Pittsburgh. She enjoyed visits from family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, that always brightened her days. Mary enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the world for business and pleasure, and always enjoyed checking in on her family and friends within her community. She was very detail oriented; she knew what she wanted, how to get it done and was not afraid to let you know.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Joyce Gilman, Janice Frey (Chuck Coston) and Jo (Ken) Bawol; stepchildren, Caren (Alfred) Naylor, Susan (Terry) Plemons, Laurie (Tom) Pettinger and Katey (Mike) Husband; grandchildren, Adam DiCarlo, Kevin (Christy) Bawol, Cory Gilman, Lincoln Pettinger, Natasha (Ben) Western, Hillary Husband, Stephanie Davis, Eric Plemons and Travis Plemons (deceased); and two great-grandchildren, Autilli and Stella Bawol. She is further survived by her sister and best friend, Joan (Tom) Sorby; one brother, John (Alice) Meinert; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Manchester Commons, especially Ari, Marie and Jennifer for their compassion and care, and also, Alex on the 8th floor at AHN who gave her "spa treatments" and made her comfortable.
Funeral services are being held at the convenience of the family, under the direction of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 14, 2019