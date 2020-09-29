Mary Catherine (Gallagher) Fleming, age 98, of Erie passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Regency at South Shore with her family at her side. She was born on April 4, 1922 in Erie, the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Mary (English) Gallagher.
Mary was a graduate of Gannon College and had worked in the Nursing Administration Department for Hamot Medical Center. She was a longtime member of St. Andrew Catholic Church.
Proud of her Irish heritage, she was an active member of the Irish Cultural Society. She was also an avid bridge player, participating in several bridge groups. Mary held season tickets with the Erie Philharmonic and loved to travel with her late husband, John, or with friends and family.
Her hobbies included solving both crossword and jigsaw puzzles, gardening, along with following the activities of her seven grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Fleming who died in 1998 and two brothers, James and Joseph Gallagher.
Mary is survived by her three children; Mary Jo Haas and her husband Jerome of Erie; Kathleen McGee and her husband Steven of Troy, Mich.; and James Fleming of Erie. She is the sister of John Gallagher of Erie and the grandmother of Jeremy Haas, Adam Haas (Amanda), Nicholas Haas, Jessica Farley, Steven McGee, Jr., Michael McGee (Lauren), and Megan Fleming. She is the great-grandmother of Alexis, Jason, and John Renwick; Michael McGee, Jr.; and Charlotte, Luke, and Landon Haas. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Andrew Catholic Church. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
All CDC Guideline will be followed regarding face masks, and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 E.11th St., Erie, PA 16503.
