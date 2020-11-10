Our dear wife, mother, "Damma", Mary Christine (Chris), passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 after an extended illness, surrounded by her immediate family. She was born in Hornell, N.Y., on July 16, 1934 to Charles and Elizabeth Haughton.
Chris is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas J. Loftus, her sisters, Elizabeth Day and Margaret Haughton of Canandaigua, N.Y., her son, Timothy Patrick Loftus of Harrisburg, Pa., her daughter, Kerry Eileen Loftus of Los Altos, Calif., her son-in-law, Sunil Frida, and her grandchildren, Ernest, Caroline, John (Jack), and Katherine (Katie).
She was predeceased by her parents, her in-laws, John and Margaret Loftus, and beloved son, Thomas Scott Loftus.
Chris was a graduate of Hornell High School and came to Erie via a scholarship to Mercyhurst College. She received her Bachelor of Arts in 1956 with a major in Latin and a minor in Greek. After graduating, she taught at Chautauqua Central in Mayville, N.Y.
On September 29, 1957 on a beautiful fall morning, she and her husband were married at St. Ann's Church in Hornell. Following their honeymoon, she continued her teaching career in the Lawrence Park and Erie school districts for a number of years.
Chris was a longtime supporter of the arts and active in the local Erie community through various local philanthropic pursuits. She was a longtime parishioner of both Our Lady of Peace and Holy Cross Parishes. Chris and Tom generously support Gannon University and Mercyhurst University, Erie Catholic Diocese, The Catholic Foundation of NW PA, Catholic Charities, and Inner City Neighborhood House, to name a few. Chris was a Den mother with the Cub Scouts, Brownie Leader and Diocesan Religious Leader for the Girl Scouts. She taught religious education at Our Lady of Peace for several years.
She and her husband lived their life together primarily in Erie, Pa., but did move to Cary, N.C. for an 18 year period prior to Tom's retirement. They purchased a second home on the grounds of the Chautauqua Institution and spent many summers there and winters in Southwest, Fla.
Her hobbies revolved around creative pursuits including painting, ceramics, macramé, NYT crossword puzzles, gardening, and bridge. She was a past President of the Brentwood Hills Garden Club and Elk Valley Garden Club. A lifelong dog lover, Chris enjoyed the companionship of her beloved Yorkshire terrier, Wolfgang.
Chris loved to travel whether it was to the west coast to visit her grandchildren or internationally to various places of particular interest. Her favorite international trips were to Ireland where her mother was born. Chris was devoted to her Catholic faith.
Many of her vacations overseas followed interests in the Renaissance, and religious art. She loved visiting Rome, Florence, and Assisi as well as cruises to the Baltic states, France, Hawaii, and Alaska.
Chris was incredibly beautiful inside and out - generous, poised, and full of grace. Chris' friends and family relied on her unwavering loyalty and love. Besides her broad intelligence, she was also extremely empathetic, compassionate, and creative and shared her many gifts with the various communities she was part of in her long life.
Chris' family is most appreciative of the many kindnesses provided during her three year stay at St. Mary's Asbury Ridge. We would like to especially thank Fr. Fischer, Deacon Gerald Peterson, Bonnie, Crystal, Mandy, Bea, Ruth, Sally, Elizabeth, Karen, Deb, Gen, and Chad. We are comforted knowing she's in God's hands now, watching over all of us and gracing us with her beautiful spirit.
Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Ave) on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church 7100 West Ridge Road, Fairview, PA 16415. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. All CDC guidelines will be followed including face masks, social distancing and capacity limits.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmaus Soup Kitchen of Erie 218 E. 11th Street, Erie, PA 16503, PA or Catholic Charities.329 W. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16502.
