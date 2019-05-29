|
Mary Clarissa Green Greishaw, 93, of Archer, Florida, and formerly of Union City, passed away on Thursday, January 10, 2019.
She was born in Union City, on June 2, 1925, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Flossie Jones Green.
Mary lived in Union City most of her life. She graduated from Union City High School in 1942 with honors.
Mary retired from Firestone in Corry in 1989. She was active in her community in Eastern Star, where she served as Worthy Matron in 1959. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Union City, where she was organist for many years. She also taught children's Sunday School at the church. Mary was an active member of the Corry Country Club.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin R. Greishaw; and her brother, Ben Green.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Martin R. Greishaw and his wife, Rita of Union City and Ben Greishaw and his wife Susan of Archer, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Natalie Coakley (Chris), Carrie Greishaw (David Sanjurjo), Jay Greishaw (Jamie), and Neil Greishaw (Melissa Hamblet). She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Union City Presbyterian Church, 2nd and West High Streets, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Rob Willert officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City. The C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 N. Main Street, Union City, is in charge of arrangements.
