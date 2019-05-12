|
The Tellers family announces the loss of our beloved sister Mary on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her home on South Shore Drive, Erie, Pa. Mary was born on March 15, 1941, the first of seven children of the late John "Jack" Tellers and Katherine (Lechner) Tellers.
She is survived by her five brothers and a sister: Stephen (Karen) Tellers of Phoenix, Ariz., Michael (Patricia) Tellers of Erie, Gregory (Carmella) Tellers of Erie, Paul Tellers (Leah Rubenstein) of Pittsburgh, Pa., Andrew (Patricia) Tellers of Erie, and Jane (Dean) Gladden of Houston, Texas.
Mary's life was enriched by the close relationships she enjoyed with nieces and nephews, Emily (Eric) Wiitala, Chris Tellers, Carolyn Tellers, Peter Tellers, Sarah (Joe) Kelly, Brian (Anne) Tellers, Michael (Alicia) Tellers, Kate Tellers (Jason Falchook), Alice (Mike) Laubach, Renee McGill, Mary C. Tellers, Jay (Melissa) Gladden, and Cassie (Matt) Stone.
Mary's motto was "Travel while you can," and that she did. Only bad part – she always overpacked. Mary proudly attended both St. John's and St. Andrew's Grade Schools, both Villa Maria Academy and College, and did post-graduate study at Armstrong University in Savannah, Ga. After teaching as a reading specialist in Erie and Savannah, Mary pursued a career she truly loved – sales. Mary sold textbooks in Michigan and New England, and later in Europe. In 1994, Mary returned to Erie and organized adult classes at the Villa Maria Center. Elderhostel and ESL classes were part of the design. The last part of Mary's career was working with the Erie Community Foundation in the Non-profit Partnership Program. A great part of her retirement was spent escorting bus tours in the U.S. and Canada.
Mary had a great love of music and theater, developed early on by her father. She traveled faithfully each year at Thanksgiving to see the latest plays. She loved classical music and jazz. For Mary, no one could replace Frank Sinatra or the Four Freshmen.
Mary's greatest joys were the love and devotion of family and friends from all over the world, especially her Club Girls. Once you were Mary's friend, you were always her friend.
Friends may call on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 130 East 4th St. Burial will be private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Villa Maria Academy, 2403 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, or St. Patrick's Food Pantry, 130 East 4th St., Erie, PA 16507. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
