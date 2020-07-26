Sister Mary Daniel Meahl, OSB, 92, and in the 74th year of religious life, died peacefully on July 23, 2020 at Mount Saint Benedict Monastery in Erie, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Theresa (Spacht) and Herbert Meahl and entered the Benedictine Sisters of Erie in 1945 from St. Ann Parish, Erie. She pronounced her first vows in 1946, followed by perpetual monastic vows in 1949.
Sister Mary Daniel, a class of 1945 graduate of St. Benedict Academy, was an accomplished musician who played the piano, organ, and harp. She held the degrees of Bachelor of Music and Master of Music, with distinction, from the University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music, Rochester, N.Y. She was active in many state and national associations of musicians, several of which recognized her accomplishments with awards. Her ministry of Jusic, through which she generously provided pleasure, spanned almost seven decades.
She taught school music in Erie Diocesan parish schools: St. Michael, Fryburg; St. Joseph, Oil City; St. Joseph, Sharon; Immaculate Conception, Clarion; St. Stephen, Oil City and Kennedy Catholic High School, Hermitage, served as church organist in several parishes and as music director for Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Harborcreek. Her talents were also used in the monastery in service to the liturgical life of the community. Sister Mary Daniel was a dedicated teacher of great esteem. As a certified Kindermusik instructor, she introduced dozens of toddlers to music and to the possibility that they might make music themselves. In addition, she gave private lessons in piano and organ to students of all ages from 1947 until 2015 after which she became engaged in the ministry of prayer and presence. This ministry allowed her to continue to celebrate the beauty of prayer and life in community. "Being a Benedictine sister has always been my primary vocation," she said. "I was happy to be able to bring the gift of music to the lives of others in my various ministries through the years. I continue to enjoy music and am grateful that I can still join my voice with my sisters in praise of God."
Sister Mary Daniel was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Ralph and Tim.
She is survived by her Benedictine community, her brother Daniel and his wife, Mary Ann, her sister, Geraldine Baron, and nieces and nephews.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. A memorial mass will be announced and celebrated at a future date at Mount Saint Benedict Monastery. A private interment will be held at Trinity Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, 6101 East Lake Road, Erie, Pennsylvania 16511. Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, is assisting with the arrangements.
