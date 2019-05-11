|
Mary DeHaven, 91, of Tampa, Florida, passed away there on Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Erie, Pa., on September 13, 1927, she was the daughter of Andrew and Catherine (Kupcha) Raydo.
She attended East High School, and during her life was employed at General Electric and Kmart as the Hosiery Manager when it first opened. She was a resident of Erie, Pa. until she followed her husband George in his career path in 1977 to Swainsboro, Ga., Wheeling, West Virginia, and Chicago, Ill., until finally, in their retirement, to Riverview and Tampa, Fl., in 1992. She was married to her husband George, whom she met while working at General Electric in 1947, for 61 years.
She took great pride in being a lifelong homemaker and raising her three sons. She was a devout Orthodox Christian her whole life and was a faithful member of her hometown church, St. Nicholas, as well as her churches in Illinois and Florida.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Andrew, George, Joseph, Steve, Mike, Nick, John and Peter, as well as one sister Katherine "Kay" Kormos, to whom she was very close.
She is survived by her three sons James (Nancy) of Fairview, Pa., Peter (Janice) of Lutz, Fla., and Mark of Pinellas Park, Fla.. She is also survived by four grandchildren Douglas DeHaven, Matthew DeHaven, Janelle (Jeff) Brett, and Tonia DeHaven as well as two great-grandchildren Blake and Kylie Brett. Mary is additionally survived by many nieces, nephews and Godchildren whom she loved dearly.
She especially took great pride and joy in her great-grandchildren Blake and Kylie. She was most comforted by her great-granddaughter Kylie later in her life.
Mrs. DeHaven was very religious, and her faith was the core of her life. She was from the greatest generation who instilled ethics, values and love to her family, of whom she was very proud.
Friends and family may call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., Erie, Pa., at Greengarden Blvd., on Sunday from 2-4 and from 7 until a Panachida at 8:30 p.m. A Panachida will be held there on Monday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Requiem Funeral Service at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 1115 East Ave., at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Fr. Nicholas Mihaly officiating. Burial will be at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made on behalf of Mrs. DeHaven to her beloved Church, St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 1115 East Ave., Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 11, 2019