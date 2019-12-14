Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Julia Church
683 Roslyn Ave
Erie, PA
Mary Diane Ogden Kohler


1941 - 2019
Mary Diane Ogden Kohler Obituary
On the evening of December 11, 2019, our beloved mother Mary Diane Ogden Kohler, 78, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side.

She was the daughter of the late William and Vila McAlee Ogden.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother Michael Ogden and infant granddaughter Mary Marie.

Mary was born on September 13, 1941, in Emporium, Pa., and graduated from Cameron County High School. She worked very hard all her life to provide and take care of her family.

Mary had but two passions in life - her family and her friends. She drew so many people in with her gorgeous smile and fun loving spirit and passion for just a simple life. She was a proud mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her children and grandchildren were her heart and soul.

Mary leaves behind her son Terry (Lois) and "the girls" Kim Hess (Gary), Molly Kohler (Joe) and Kathy Kurpiewski (Chris), her grandchildren, the apples of her eye - Kyle (Whitney), Melissa, Shannon, Alli, Nicole, Lauren and Morgan, her sister and friend Kate Seth (Jerry), her special nieces and nephews, along with her treasured friends.

Friends may call on Sunday, December 15th at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral mass on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Julia Church, 683 Roslyn Ave., Erie, PA 16505.

Memorials can be made to Saint Vincent Cancer Center, 323 W. 25th Street, Erie, PA 16544.

Always my Mother ~ forever my friend

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 14, 2019
