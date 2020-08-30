1/1
Mary Dorsch Wells
Mary Dorsch Wells went to be with God early Friday morning, August 28, 2020, which also was her birthday.

She was preceded in passing by her parents William and Lois Dorsch.

She is survived by her son Christopher Wells, daughter Caitlin Jackna and stepchildren Gary and Denise Wells, granddaughter Paisley Wright, her siblings Kelly Minns, Bill Dorsch, Rob Gibbs and Bob Weaver and several uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and stepgrandchildren.

Mary enjoyed baking and sharing life with her partner Albert Payson. She was well liked in her neighborhood and enjoyed spending time with her neighbors. For the past five years, her life was particularly brightened by spending time with her granddaughter Paisley.

Mary's time on this earth was far too brief and she is missed dearly.

Friends and relatives can pay their respects at Garr Funeral Home, 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503, on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in effect. Masks are mandatory.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Garr Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
