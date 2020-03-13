|
Mary E. "Aunt Mary" Zimmer, 78, of Waterford, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by family, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Erie, on August 2, 1941, a daughter of the late David W. Zimmer, Sr. and Minnie B. Hettrick Zimmer.
Mary graduated from Wattsburg High School in 1960 and worked as an electronic assembler at Elgin Electronics for 35 years and most recently at Sunburst Electronics for seven years, until her retirement in 2004. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and a lifetime member of the St. Boniface Ushers Club. Mary worked on the "Zimmer Homestead" for 72 years and enjoyed calling Bingo at Grandview Manor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, David W. "Digger" Zimmer, Jr. and Daniel Zimmer.
Survivors include one sister, Patricia Piotrowski and her husband, John, of Waterford; two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Zimmer of Erie and Julia Zimmer of Waterford; four nephews; one niece; and many cousins.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service there at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to sincerely thank Lakeland Area Hospice and Mary's sister-in-law, Julia Zimmer, for their compassion, love, and care shown to Mary.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 13, 2020