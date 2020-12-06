Mary E. Courteau Bensur, age 88, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor after a long battle with Alzheimer Disease.
She was born in Erie, Pa., on August 27, 1932, a daughter of the late Mary Fuller.
She was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School.
Mary was employed at the historic Boston Store in Downtown Erie for many years and retired from PAL Pharmacy. She will be forever remembered as a sweetheart of a lady, who was always well dressed, lucky at the casino, and a baker of apple pies. Mary very much enjoyed dancing – especially to her favorite song "Mony Mony" by Billy Idol, flea markets and rides around Presque Isle, even though she didn't drive! Christmas was Mary's favorite time of the year and she spent countless hours preparing to make the holidays a magical time for her family. Those who knew and loved Mary would describe her as kind, gentle, compassionate and loving towards everyone she met. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and nothing was more important to her. Her granddaughters will always remember her as the most genuine and beautiful soul they have ever known and will forever cherish the memories they made with her over the years.
Mary was a life member of St. Julia's Church and the Sunflower Club.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Albert J. Courteau II, her brothers Billy and Bobby Fuller; sisters, Ethel and Dorothy Fuller; a son, Jimmy; granddaughters, Kristi Courteau and Jennifer Hunsaker; nephew, Rick Fuller; niece Cathy Fuller; and her very close friend, Sandra "Sonya" Coston.
Mary is survived by her husband Edward J. Bensur and her children; Larry Courteau and his wife Karen, Albert Courteau and his wife Patty, both of Erie; and Diane Hunsaker of Las Vegas, Nev. She is also survived by grandchildren Lauren, AJ and Samantha Courteau; and her lifelong best friend, Nancy Arndt.
In keeping with Mary's wishes, all services were private and held at the convenience of the family.
Mary's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor for the care they provided to Mary for the past four years.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services At West Ridge, 3801 West 26th St.
Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.