Mary E. Cooper Traczenski, 96, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Manchester Commons. She was born in Slippery Rock, Pa., on May 24, 1924, a daughter of the late Walter H. and Evelyn Moyer Cooper.
Mary was a member of Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon, Elder, and Trustee. She enjoyed playing in the Dulcimer Club of Erie, knitting, and growing roses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alois "Al" Traczenski; four sisters, Patricia Cooper, Esther Francis, Jean Stamm, and Clara Thompson; and one brother, Marion D. Cooper.
Survivors include four sons, Johnny R. Traczenski of Peyton, Colo., Charles E. Traczenski and his wife, Mary, of Panama City, Fla., Thomas W. Traczenski of Platea, and James H. Traczenski and his wife, Kathy, of Erie; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Alice Cooper, of Frontier, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
.