Mary E. Hirsch, age 95, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at St. Mary's Asbury Ridge, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Mary was born April 26, 1925, in Jamestown, N.Y., the daughter of the late Henning J. Malm and Winifred Gibson Malm.
Mary was a 1943 graduate of Academy High School and married her high school sweetheart, Johnny, the same year. She was a homemaker, and she was also employed as a bookkeeper at K-Mart West for 18 years.
Mary was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, where she served as a Deacon and Elder as well as Treasurer of the Women's Association. Additionally, Mary and Johnny were able to winter in Winter Haven, Fla. for eighteen years, gaining many wonderful friends and memories together in their retirement. She was an amazing cook, gardener, and decorator who loved to play Scrabble, Bingo and card games. She loved spending time with her extended family and will be dearly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Johnny, her beloved husband of 68 years, passed away in 2012. She was also preceded in death by her brother Jack and sister Peggy.
Surviving Mary are their sons: Michael Hirsch and his wife Mary of Westlake, Ohio, David Hirsch and his wife Helen of Summerville, South Carolina, Daniel Hirsch and his wife Emily of Erie, and their daughter, Kathleen Hirsch Verdecchia and husband James of Erie. Also surviving Mary are ten grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, her dear sister Joan Levelle of Warren, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude for the extraordinary and loving care their mother received from the staff at St. Mary's Asbury Ridge.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private service for the family will be held at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), with Reverend David Edmunds officiating. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. The service can be viewed at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22nd on the Burton Quinn Scott Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematory,Inc
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2115 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, or to the Erie Shriners Hospital for Children
, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
.
.