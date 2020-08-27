Mary E. Kwiatkowski, of Erie, Pa., born July 8, 1953, died on August 26, 2020.
Beloved daughter of the late Walter and Martha (Gerhart) Kwiatkowski, Mary is survived by her brother, Robert Kwiatkowski (Kathryn), and sisters, Nanette Winkelman (Fred) and Christy Ann Massa. Her nieces and nephews include Kimberly Hinkson, Kelly Stoddart, Molly Kwiatkowski, Mallory Kwiatkowski, James Peters, Ross Massa, and Dennis Massa Jr. Several great-nieces and nephews also survive, as well as many devoted friends.
For most of her professional life, Mary developed best practices for programs in Pennsylvania serving people with intellectual and mental health challenges while administering over $150 million annually for the Erie County Department of Human Services' government-funded system of care. Former Erie County Executive, Judy Lynch, Ph.D., recently said, "The people of Erie County benefited from Mary's guiding hand and selfless commitment. She had exceptional insight and a very personal touch that helped hundreds of families in need."
Upon retiring from the Department, Mary assumed the role of CEO of Deerfield Behavioral Health. In 2011 she went on to coach executives and staff of nonprofit organizations through her firm, MEK Solutions.
Additionally, she served on several boards including chairwoman of Housing and Neighborhood Development Service (HANDS) – the Northwestern Pennsylvania affordable housing organization, Greater Erie Alliance for Equality, and International Coaching Federation Pittsburgh. She was a member of the Technology Council of Northwest Pennsylvania and served on the Innovation Collaborative, developing enhanced ecosystems for businesses in Northwestern Pennsylvania.
She held a Professional Coach Certificate from the Duquesne School of Leadership Development, a bachelor's degree in Sociology and a master's degree in Counseling, both from Edinboro University. She was a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor.
Among several awards Mary received were the Pennsylvania Alliance for the Mentally Ill Public Servant of the Year (1996) and Erie County Dynamic Dozen (2006). She also was named one of the "Women Making History" in Erie, Pa.
Mary believed in a strength-based perspective on life. "Play your best hand," she advised. "If you are a tennis player and you can't hit a backhand, make your forehand as good as you can, and you can probably beat anyone," she said.
Mary brought memorable passion to her professional work and civic activities as well as her robust pursuit of biking and nearly constant travel. When at home, Mary rode 20 miles per day on her indoor bike.
After hiking the Grand Canyon for her 50th birthday in 2002, Mary grew to love northern Arizona and returned as recently as the summer of 2019.
Earlier this year, after returning from a trip to Israel, she was diagnosed with a rare cancer. Following difficult hospitalizations at the Cleveland Clinic, she concluded she did not need to fight to win and stopped treatment to enjoy time with her family and close friends.
Mary's remains will be placed in Arizona for her final rest, while her spirit lives on in Erie through the programs and people for whom she advocated with hope and love.
Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. Precautionary health measures amid the pandemic have prompted the family to opt for a remembrance service in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Erie Community Foundation's Mary E. Kwiatkowski Scholarship Fund, 459 W. 6th St., Erie, PA 16507.
