Mary E. McCelland Wright McGregor
Mary E. McCelland Wright McGregor, 89, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

She was born in Wattsburg, on February 7, 1931, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel Green McCelland.

Mary graduated from North East High School. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, playing cards, crossword puzzles, gardening and watching QVC.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Walter L. Wright, Jr., her brother, Charles McCelland; and her two previous husbands, Walter L. Wright, Sr. and Richard W. McGregor, Sr.

Survivors include her two daughters, Bonnie Ginnery and her significant other, David Wisniewski, and Ethel Wright; her son, Joseph Wright, Sr., and his wife, Lana; her three sisters, Nancy Beach, Linda Sinden and Shirley Brown; her brother, Robert McCelland; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family in c/o the funeral home.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
