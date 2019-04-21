Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
(814) 756-4151
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Miehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Miehl


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary E. Miehl Obituary
Mary E. Miehl, 71, of Springboro, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Meadville Medical Center. She was born December 11, 1947 in Erie, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Freeman) Miehl. Mary was a teacher at Conneaut Valley Elementary School for 36 years. She enjoyed gardening and was very involved with Because You Care Animal Rescue and Pet Adoption Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Miehl.

She is survived by five brothers, David Miehl and his wife, Diane, of Arizona, Richard Miehl and his wife, Karen, of Erie, Tim Miehl and his wife, Patti, of Erie, Dan Miehl and his wife, Annette, of East Springfield, Tony Miehl of Erie; two sisters, Rosemarie Lester and her husband, Jim, of Palmyra, N.Y., and Joann Miehl-Miller of Elliotsburg, Pa., a sister-in-law, Eileen Miehl of Erie. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. All services will be held privately by the family. Memorials may be sent in honor of Mary to Because You Care, P.O. Box 54, McKean, PA 16426. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now