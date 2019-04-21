|
|
Mary E. Miehl, 71, of Springboro, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Meadville Medical Center. She was born December 11, 1947 in Erie, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Freeman) Miehl. Mary was a teacher at Conneaut Valley Elementary School for 36 years. She enjoyed gardening and was very involved with Because You Care Animal Rescue and Pet Adoption Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Miehl.
She is survived by five brothers, David Miehl and his wife, Diane, of Arizona, Richard Miehl and his wife, Karen, of Erie, Tim Miehl and his wife, Patti, of Erie, Dan Miehl and his wife, Annette, of East Springfield, Tony Miehl of Erie; two sisters, Rosemarie Lester and her husband, Jim, of Palmyra, N.Y., and Joann Miehl-Miller of Elliotsburg, Pa., a sister-in-law, Eileen Miehl of Erie. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. All services will be held privately by the family. Memorials may be sent in honor of Mary to Because You Care, P.O. Box 54, McKean, PA 16426. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2019