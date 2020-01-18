Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Mary Edna Pinzok Burbules


1927 - 2020
Mary Edna Pinzok Burbules
Mary Edna Pinzok Burbules, 92, of Greene Township, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Moundsville, W.Va., on June 14, 1927, a daughter of the late John Pinzok, Sr. and Alice Novel Pinzok.

Edna worked as a long-distance telephone operator with Bell Telephone Company and went on to work at St. Boniface School for 20 years, where she served as a past officer of the PTS. She was an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, where she belonged to the Legion of Mary and the Sympathy Committee. She was well known for her devotion to our Lord. Her love of cooking and baking, along with her Scrabble skills, were loved by her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Burbules, Sr.; three brothers, Larry, John, Jr. and Thomas Pinzok; three sisters, Helen Zelaski, Dorothy Jonczak and Evelyn Starceski; and her sons-in-law, Anthony Pisano and Carney Vensel.

Survivors include three daughters, Judy Pisano and Gerry Vensel of Erie, Mary Tomeo and her husband Patrick of Pittsburgh; two sons George, Jr. and his wife Debbie, and Joseph and his wife Nanette, all of Erie; thirteen grandchildren, Phillip, Paul and James Pisano, Luke and Leah Vensel, Alison Hollowell, Chris Corso, Lauren Hauss, Jackie Wieczorek, Brendan Burbules, Timothy and Mary Beth Burbules and Katie Colpo; six great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Donna Burbules; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt and Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church on Monday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount of Olives Cemetery at St. Boniface.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 East 11th St., Erie, PA 16503, or to St. Boniface Church, 9367 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509.

www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com

Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 18, 2020
