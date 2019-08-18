Home

Mary Eileen O'Hara Dombrowski


1923 - 2019
Mary Eileen O'Hara Dombrowski Obituary
Mary "Eileen" O'Hara Dombrowski, age 96, of Fayetteville, and formerly of Erie, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, on April 27, 1923 a daughter of the late Hugh and Margaret (Woods) O'Hara.

Following graduation from high school, Eileen worked as a secretary for the FBI during the war years. She then relocated to Erie and worked for the VA. There, she met her husband. Eileen then became a stay at home mother focusing on raising her family, but returned to work at the VA when her children got older. She worked as the secretary to the Chief of Pharmacy at the Erie Veterans Affairs Hospital and retired in 1985.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Margaret, her husband, Raymond William and her brother, James.

Eileen is survived by her three children, Michael Dombrowski, wife Monica Stariha, MaryJean Cromartie and her husband James, and Neil Dombrowski, wife Lynn Snyder. She loved her six grandchildren, Austin (wife Alli) Cromartie, Trent Cromartie, Anjelica Cromartie, Eileen Dombrowski, Katie Dombrowski and Annie Dombrowski. In November of 2017 Eileen became a great-grandmother to Brooklyn Cromartie, daughter of Austin and Ali. She is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Eileen moved to Fayetteville, Pa. in 2013 to be near her daughter MaryJean of Fayetteville and her son Neil of Philadelphia. She spent her last years at Paramount Senior Living, where she was lovingly cared for by the wonderful staff.

Private services were handled by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Entombment at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 18, 2019
