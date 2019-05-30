|
Mary Elizabeth (Green) Andrus, age 89, of Summit Township, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Western Reserve Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on February 18, 1930, the daughter of the late James Leon and Irene (Watson) Green.
Mary grew up in Cambridge Springs and had worked at GE and Riverside.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray F. Andrus of Summit Township, whom she married on August 23, 1952.
Mary and Ray enjoyed spending time with their two sons, as well as traveling. They traveled much of the United States, and in later years, purchased a motor home and explored areas closer to home. They enjoyed taking Sunday drives and would often take their granddaughters with them. Their last big adventure was visiting Hawaii with their close friends. In later years, Mary enjoyed listening to religious music and caring for her houseplants.
Mary is survived by her oldest son James (Cindy) of Erie; however, she was unexpectedly preceded in death by her youngest son William, who died in 2011. Mary took great delight in her granddaughters Karen (Rob) Malick of Erie and Jenn (Mike) Barnes of Alabama. Her great-grandson Nathan Malick and great-granddaughter Sam Barnes also brought her much joy. Her great-grandson Connor Malick brought her some of the greatest joy and anguish during the short month of his life in 2006. She is also survived by her brother William Green, of Cambridge Springs.
Mary was a lifetime member of Gridley Chapter 324 of the Eastern Star and St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service there on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dr. Gertrude A. Barber Foundation, 100 Barber Place Erie, PA 16507. Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.
