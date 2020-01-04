|
Mary Elizabeth Baker, age 77, of Millcreek, passed away on Wednesday, December 31, 2019, at her residence, following a 20-year battle with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. She was born in Erie, at St. Vincent Hospital, on July 25, 1942, a daughter of the late Laura G. (Zelasky) Kaliszewski and Joseph Kalisewski.
She was a 1959 graduate of St. Benedict Academy, graduated from Mercyhurst University with a B.S. in Elementary Education and did graduate work at Gannon University.
She taught in the Erie and Millcreek School Districts for over 40 years.
Mary was an active leader in the Millcreek Schools PTA for 16 years and St. George Boy Scout Troop 96 for many years. She loved to travel across the world and to decorate her home for all the holidays. She also loved to play dominoes and spend time with her special group of friends. Her children and grandchildren were the "light of her life."
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Laurence A. Weiss.
Mary is survived by her husband, Charles I. Baker, whom she married on June 24, 1967; a daughter, Shannon Hasak (David) of Mentor, Ohio; sons, Michael Baker (Aimee), and Patrick Baker (Teresa) of Erie; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Joey, and Madelyn Hasak of Mentor, and Kate, Kevin, Lauren, and Veronica Baker of Erie; a niece, Millcreek Township District Justice Laurie Mikielski (Kevin D.O.); great-nieces, Kaitlyn and Alex Mikielski; and friends of 60+ years, Anita, Annie, Carol, Connie, Darcie, Grace, Karen, and Marcia.
She was dearly loved as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend.
Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Services will be held there on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. George Church. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to , 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, or to Family Hospice Fund, Hamot Health Foundation, 302 French St., Erie, PA 16507. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 4, 2020