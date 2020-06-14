Mary Elizabeth "Bette" (Spellman) Washnock, 100 years old, of East Springfield, Pa. passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Merrill Gardens in Champions Gate, Fla.
She was born on May 9, 1920 in Hollandale, Wisc., daughter of the late Francis and Ethel Spellman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Washnock and five siblings.
Bette worked for many years at the East Springfield Post Office and on the grape and Christmas tree farm she and her husband owned. She was a former member of the St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Girard, Pa.
Bette was well-known for her outstanding baking skills, especially her homemade pies. She was a founding member of the East Springfield Fire Department Auxiliary, and enjoyed working the "eat tent" at the Springfield Carnival each summer. Bette enjoyed being a member of the Springfield Womens' Club. She was an avid card player, and enjoyed her weekly bingo club with the "Club Girls".
Bette is survived by her daughters, Marsha Keller (Bob) of Indianapolis, Ind., Marilyn Beute of Johnson, Nebraska, Myra White of Edinboro, Pa. and Barbara Kantz (Kevin) of Edinboro, Pa. She is further survived by a sister; Jean Roach, and grandchildren Melissa Keller, Joe Keller, Heidi Vandevanter (Corey), Kirk Beute, Lisa Finell, Mathew Beute, KC Kantz and Betsy Kantz, as well as seven great-grandchildren: Stevi, Gentry Vandevanter, Olivia Keller, Reese Beute, Emmitt Beute, Oliver Beute and Makena Finnell. Several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews also survive.
We all have special gratitude in our hearts for her niece, Victoria Spellman, who did so much to help Bette in her final years.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private with burial at the St. Johns Catholic Cemetery in Girard, Pa. A celebration of Life will be planned and scheduled at a later date.
Memorials can be sent to the Springfield Vol. Fire Department, 11959 Main Street, East Springfield, PA 16411.
Arrangements are being handled by Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, East Springfield, Pa.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.